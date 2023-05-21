Munro unveils all-electric MK_1 Pick-Up; zero-emission off-road mobility

Munro Vehicles, a manufacturer of all-electric 4x4s, and Scotland’s only volume production car company, has revealed its second model, the Mk_1 Pick-Up. The pick-up follows swiftly in the wheel tracks of the Munro MK_1 Truck launched last December. Like the Munro MK­_1 Truck, the MK_1 Pick-Up’s abilities enable customers operating in challenging sectors such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defense to meet imminent decarbonization targets without compromising on performance.





Priced from £49,995 Ex VAT with deliveries commencing later this year, we have already secured more than 200 orders for the MK_1 Pick-Up, three of which have come from FTSE 100 companies and ten from FTSE 250 companies. With a full two-year order book for both the MK_1 Pick-Up and the MK_1 Truck, Munro is having to expedite its search for larger premises to meet customer demand. —Munro CEO and Co-Founder Russell Peterson

The spacious, easy-to-load rear bed of the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up accommodates a 1050kg Euro Pallet payload, while the Performance model has a 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity for effortless haulage of any cargo from farm implements and livestock to construction and disaster relief equipment.

Producing a peak power output of 375hp / 280kW combined with instantly available 700N·m / 516ft-lb of torque, the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up accelerates from 0 to 60mph in 4.9 seconds. A 220kW electric motor and a choice of Utility and Range variants are also offered.

Replenishing the 82.4kWh battery from 15 to 80% using a 100kW DC charger takes 36 minutes. With a fully charged battery, the MK_1 has a range of more than 190 miles.

Designed, engineered, and built in Britain, the Munro is the first light vehicle to enter production in Scotland in more than four decades.