Amogy, Skansi and SEAM to explore ammonia as fuel for offshore supply vessels

Amogy, a developer of ammonia power solutions (earlier post); Skansi Offshore, a shipping company located in the capital of the Faroe Islands; and Norwegian system developer and integrator SEAM, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate potential technology collaboration in the field of ammonia application, with the common goal of decarbonizing the offshore industry.





Amogy’s proprietary technology enables the on-board cracking of ammonia into hydrogen, which is then sent directly into a fuel cell.

The first focus of this collaboration is a possible retrofit of Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system on one of Skansi’s existing vessels, allowing it to operate with zero emissions. This opportunity allows all parties to work together in pursuit of a decarbonized shipping industry.

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and heavy-duty truck.

Skansi Offshore is a shipping company located in Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands—a North Atlantic island group and an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Skansi owns and operates 5 platform supply vessels. SEAM is a leading system developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission solutions to the maritime industry. Located in Karmøy, Norway, the company develops, delivers, and integrates control, automation and power solutions that help ship owners with their transition to, and future with, green shipping.