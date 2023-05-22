Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EPA and Justice Department announce settlement to reduce hazardous air emissions at BP Products’ Whiting Refinery; $197M in injunctive relief, $40M penalty
Nigeria’s 650 kbpd Dangote Refinery being commissioned; largest single-train refinery in world

Moscow begins testing of the GAZelle e-City electric minibus

22 May 2023

SUE Mosgortrans has started testing GAZelle e-City electric minibuses, produced by Russia’s GAZ. (The e-City is based on GAZ’s diesel-powered City minibus.) The electric bus accommodates 16 passengers, 13 of them with seats. The tests of the electric minibus will last until the end of February 2024. Such minibuses are suited for narrow roads and small passenger traffic.

Electric minibus GAZ

The electric minibuses are equipped with terminals for contactless fare payment and USB ports for recharging personal devices. The NMC battery pack supports a range of 150 kilometers, according to the company.

The minibuses have a low floor system and storage platform to transport passengers with disabilities and wheelchairs or strollers.

This model is suitable for routes with a low passenger traffic and can pass through narrow streets where a large electric bus will not pass. Today Moscow is now considered to be the largest e-bus fleet in Europe and we are starting to test a new one of electric vehicles. We will consider the possibility of replacing small-class buses with the electric ones in case the test is successful.

—Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

Electric buses were launched in Moscow in 2018. Today more than 1,000 electric buses run on 79 bus-routes, carrying about 400,000 passengers on a daily basis. In 4 years, electric buses have run 100 million kilometers, transported more than 226 million passengers, 72 million of which have been carried in 2022.

Posted on 22 May 2023 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Russia | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)