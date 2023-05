The Cadillac ESCALADE IQ will be revealed later this year. The ESCALADE IQ will join the LYRIQ and the upcoming CELESTIQ as Cadillac continues to build an all-electric portfolio.

The IQ designation is Cadillac’s EV nomenclature and first debuted on the LYRIQ.

Introduced for the 1999 model year, he Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV and was Cadillac’s first major entry into the SUV market.