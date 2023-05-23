Mercedes-AMG introduces E-Scooter

Mercedes-AMG is introducing an E-Scooter in cooperation with the Swiss micromobility specialist Micro Mobility Systems AG. Folded simply and intuitively, the Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter fits easily into the trunk of a car, while its low weight means that it can be carried conveniently on public transport.





A 500 watt electric motor enables the matt black e-scooter to accelerate quickly to 20 km/h. Instead of a thumb throttle as most e-scooters have, the E-Scooter features a twist grip, which can be operated more intuitively and precisely to ensure even more riding fun.

The 9.6 Ah battery allows a range of up to 40 kilometers.

With a wide deck with anti-slip coating, the E-Scooter supports a firm and secure two-footed stance. Sturdy rubber wheels with a diameter of 20 cm, as well as the individually adjustable suspension front and rear, allow the rider to flit over uneven terrain.

An ergonomically shaped handlebar with telescopic function allows the E-Scooter to be individually adjusted to any body size.

The Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter is braked either by an electric motor brake on the twist grip, with a drum brake at the rear or via the foot brake on the mudguard. Turning the twist grip forward activates the kinetic recuperation system for braking and recharges the battery at the same time.





An additional feature is the connectivity with the Micro App. The Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone, which can be attached to the handlebars in a special holder and provides the driver with valuable information about speed, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. The integrated navigation system also shows the shortest route to the destination on the display. In addition, various functions such as the lights or driving mode of the e-scooter can be controlled directly via the app.

The Mercedes-AMG E-Scooter features an intuitive foot-operated folding mechanism and includes foldable handles.