Sakuu launches Li-Metal Cypress cell chemistry for manufacturing licensing

Sakuu Corporation launched its safer, high energy, high power density Li-Metal Cypress cell chemistry for licensing to battery manufacturers using roll-to-roll manufacturing technology. Sakuu said that Cypress delivers a combination of performance characteristics for battery manufacturers, notably:

High power: 8C pulse discharge, 3C continuous discharge

Energy density: 750+ Wh/l

Industry-standard certification procedures are underway for Sakuu’s Cypress cell chemistry product including UN/UL testing. Samples of 5Ah pouch cells are available from Sakuu’s Silicon Valley battery pilot line facility.

Lithium-metal battery chemistries produce increased energy density and additional performance benefits, but typically present development challenges due to high reactivity. With Cypress, Sakuu has solved these issues through novel electrochemistry, making lithium-metal chemistry ready for scalable production. The compatibility with 3D-printing will further enhance the effective use of battery packaging volume with new and unique approaches to thermal management. Li-Metal cells have advantages that Sakuu has made attainable, scalable, and safe. Manufacturers can now license this technology. —Sakuu Senior Vice President Arwed Niestroj

This year, Sakuu has announced several achievements in battery innovation, including the first fully functional 3D printed lithium-metal battery, the first 3D printed patterned lithium-metal anode, and the first 3D printed lithium-metal battery in a custom form factor.

Sakuu is the creator of the Kavian platform—an additive manufacturing approach for commercial-scale production of batteries and other complex active devices by its partners. Additionally, Sakuu is licensing its proprietary battery chemistry to enable partners to produce batteries with significant performance and safety advantages.

Founded in 2016, Sakuu operates two facilities in Silicon Valley, California, where it is headquartered: a battery pilot line facility, and an additive manufacturing engineering facility.