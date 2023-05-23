Volvo receives order for up to 1,000 electric trucks from Holcim

Volvo Trucks has signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks between now and 2030 to Holcim, one of the world’s largest building solution providers. The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks; the first 130 trucks will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

Holcim is a global manufacturer of building solutions, with headquarters in Switzerland. Now, the company and its contractors have, with Volvo Trucks, agreed to plan for the deployment of 1,000 electric Volvo trucks across Holcim’s operations in Europe between now and 2030.

The first 130 electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks will be delivered to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK during the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

The agreement is a result of a wider partnership between Holcim and Volvo Group.

By replacing 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH Electric trucks using green electricity on a typical route, up to 50,000 tons of CO 2 could be saved every year. The projected CO 2 saving is based on calculation using the Volvo Trucks Environmental Footprint Calculator (comparing CO 2 output over an annual mileage of 80,000km for a truck with a total weight of 44 tonnes and assuming the diesel comparator uses 7% biodiesel and achieves an average of 23l/km).

Both companies are committed to the Science-based targets initiative, which drives ambitious climate action in the private sector, and both are also founding members of First Movers Coalition (FMC)—a coalition of companies that use their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies across eight hard-to-abate sectors.

Holcim, headquartered in Switzerland, has a presence in more than 60 countries and around 60,000 employees.