German supermarket chain EDEKA to convert its 700-vehicle fleet to low CO2 by 2025 with IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of Iveco Group, will support EDEKA Minden-Hannover—one of the leading food retailers in Germany—in converting the entire 700-vehicle company fleet from diesel to BioLiquified Natural Gas (bio-LNG) propulsion by 2025.

EDEKA has already placed orders for the first 275 IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks in 2022 and 2023, which will join the 80 LNG-powered IVECO trucks operating in its green fleet leveraging its first bio-LNG filling station on the premises of the EDEKA logistics center in Lauenau, Germany.

By 2025, we want to convert our entire truck fleet to IVECO LNG trucks and run 100 percent on bio-LNG. The switch to bio-LNG is a key lever in reducing our CO 2 footprint. —Mark Rosenkranz, spokesman for the EDEKA board

Of the 275 vehicles ordered in 2022 and 2023, 220 are IVECO S-Way LNG 3-axle chassis (AS260S46Y/FS-CM 1LNG) with refrigerated box body. They feature a fully air-suspended 6x2 standard chassis with a technically permissible gross weight of 26 tonnes, an Active Space large-capacity cab, a liftable and steerable third axle, and a 460 hp Cursor 13 natural gas engine compliant with Euro VI Step E emission standards.

A 540-litre LNG tank fitted on the left-hand side can hold at least 195 kilograms of liquid bio-LNG, enabling a range of up to 800 kilometers.

The remaining 55 trucks ordered are IVECO S-Way LNG tractor units (55 AS440S46TP 1LNG). These 4x2 vehicles only differ from the chassis units in their technically permissible gross vehicle weight of 44 tonnes, with engine and gas tank dimensioned accordingly.

With the IVECO S-Way LNG trucks, EDEKA Minden-Hannover can significantly reduce nitrogen dioxide and soot emissions and cut CO 2 emissions of average 95% depending on feedstocks compared to the diesel trucks they replaced in its fleet.

In addition to low consumption, EDEKA Minden-Hannover’s IVECO LNG vehicles also have the low-noise advantage of a gas engine and are therefore suited for environmental and traffic-calmed zones and night deliveries to the stores.