Plug lands three containerized electrolyzer projects with glass, steel and aluminum recycling plants

Plug Power landed three containerized electrolyzer projects with Ardagh Glass Limmared AB, Hydro Havrand, and the APEX Group for the use of industrial-scale green hydrogen in glass manufacturing, aluminum recycling, and steel manufacturing processes.

Plug is the only company offering 5MW containerized PEM electrolyzers today. The standardized turnkey system, with a production capacity of more than two tons per day, reduces site construction costs and implementation complexity.

Green Glass Manufacturing. Located east of Gothenburg, Sweden, Ardagh Glass Limmared AB is the only glass packaging producer in the Nordics and a supplier to Sweden’s most popular spirits company. Dedicated to sustainable packaging solutions, Ardagh will produce 2.1 metric tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen by the end of the year, replacing a portion of the natural gas used today while reducing overall carbon emissions at the plant. Ardagh will use hydroelectric power to generate hydrogen from Plug’s electrolyzer.

Aluminum Recycling. Hydro Havrand, a new unit of aluminum giant Norsk Hydro ASA, will employ a 5MW Plug electrolyzer module for its aluminum recycling plant in Hoyanger, Norway by June 2024. The electrolyzer will displace natural gas used in the plant’s burner with 2.1 metric TPD of green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro, the mother company, has deep expertise in electrolysis dating back to the 1950s.

Green Steel Manufacturing. In Bremen, Germany, Plug and its partner APEX Group, an integrator with strong project execution expertise, will demonstrate the feasibility of producing green steel through the decarbonization of ArcelorMittal’s local blast furnaces. Plug will deliver two 5MW electrolyzer modules with a capacity to produce 4.2 metric TPD of green hydrogen to SWB, the city’s public utility company, by the end of this year. The long-term goal is full decarbonization of the steel industry in northern Germany and the rest of Europe.

By 2030, the European Union plans to produce 10 million metric tons of green hydrogen per year to decarbonize European industries and the mobility sector.

In April 2023, Plug announced record production of its PEM electrolyzer stacks in Q1 2023, manufacturing 122MW stacks and shipping nearly 1,000 stacks totaling 5.7 MW for specialty applications.