BMW’s eighth-generation 5 Series offers two all-electric i5 variants; PHEVs in 2024

BMW introduced the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan, including two all-electric i5 variants; BMW will extend the range to include two plug-in hybrid variants (530e and 550e xDrive) from the spring of 2024.

The market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan will begin in October 2023. The new model generation will be offered worldwide with all-electric drive and, depending on the market region, also with the plug-in hybrid systems as well as with efficient gasoline and diesel engines including 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is produced at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, where the electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW i5 are also manufactured.

The all-electric BMW i5 is equipped with extensively enhanced fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology and is being launched in two variants. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive—the top model in the range—(combined power consumption according to WLTP: 20.6 - 18.2 kWh/100 km), which combines an up to 442 kW/601 hp drive with hallmark M performance and specific design features.





BMW i5 M60 xDrive

Two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles make up an electric all-wheel drive. The system torque generated is up to 820 N·m (605 lb-ft) when M Sport Boost or the M Launch Control function is activated. This enables the BMW i5 M60 to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, its top speed is electrically limited to 230 km/h (143 mph).

The BMW i5 eDrive40 (combined power consumption according to WLTP: 18.9 - 15.9 kWh/100 km) is also available. Its electric motor drives the rear wheels and generates a maximum output of 250 kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of up to 430 N·m (317 lb-ft) with Sport Boost or Launch Control function. The BMW i5 eDrive40 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, its top speed is 193 km/h (120 mph).

The space-saving high-voltage battery is located in the underbody and provides a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. In addition to the efficient electric motors, the latest version of adaptive recuperation and an intelligent combination of heat pump technology for heating and cooling the interior, drive and high-voltage battery contribute to the long range.

The respective WLTP values are 455 - 516 kilometers (282 - 320 miles) for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive and 497 - 582 kilometers (309 - 361 miles) for the BMW i5 eDrive40. With the new MAX RANGE function, the range can be increased by up to 25% if required by limiting power and speed and deactivating comfort functions.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) of the BMW i5 enables AC charging with an output of up to 11 kW as standard and up to 22 kW as an option. The high-voltage battery can be charged with direct current with a power of up to 205 kW. For example, the battery charge level in the BMW i5 can be raised from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

The new Connected Home Charging is offered for the BMW i5 as well as for the plug-in hybrid models. It creates the conditions for solar and load-optimized charging (stage 1) and for cost-optimized charging based on a dynamic electricity tariff contract (stage 2, from 2024).

In addition, the offer of BMW Charging and its strategic cooperation partner E.ON lays the foundations for networking with the energy market through bidirectional charging in future generations of vehicles. The all-electric models in the new BMW 5 Series are also the first BMW vehicles of the brand to be suitable for use with the Plug & Charge function. This enables the vehicle to authenticate itself automatically at compatible public charging stations without having to use an app or charging card.

A feature is the Multi Contract Option, which allows customers to digitally store up to five individual Plug & Charge-enabled power contracts from different providers in the vehicle.