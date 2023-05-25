Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen’s new Touareg to offer two PHEV variants
Prieto introduces latest prototype of 3D Li-ion battery with 3-minute charging

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes delivery of ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines

25 May 2023

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed delivery of an ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two-stroke marine engines, to Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), a manufacturer of marine engines.

Mhinh3

Ammonia fuel supply system

J-ENG is currently conducting tests of ammonia fuel under various conditions utilizing an experimental, large-scale, low-speed two stroke marine engine located at the MHI Research & Innovation Center. The ammonia fuel supply system supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed at the Nagasaki District facility, and supplies the ammonia fuel used to conduct the tests.

Ammonia, which emits no CO2 when combusted, is attracting attention as a fuel that can contribute significantly to the reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in the maritime industry, and is expected to be utilized as a stable clean energy in the future. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding aims to contribute to reducing GHG emissions in the maritime industry by manufacturing and supplying ammonia fuel supply systems for ships.

Going forward, according to MHI Group’s strategy of advancement of the energy transition, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will strive to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry as well as to contribute to realizing a carbon-neutral society and reduction of environmental load on a global scale, by utilizing its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long experience in building multi-gas carriers for transporting LPG and ammonia.

Posted on 25 May 2023 in Ammonia, Engines, Fuels, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)