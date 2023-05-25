Prieto introduces latest prototype of 3D Li-ion battery with 3-minute charging

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 May 2023

Prieto Battery, a company commercializing a 3D Lithium-ion battery technology (earlier post), unveiled the most recent prototype of its patented 3D interdigitated battery that:

  • Supports a 3-minute hyper-fast full charge, with a 50% charge in 90 seconds;

  • Operates and charges in extremely low (-30 ˚C) and high (+100 ˚C) temperatures; and

  • Is Nonflammable.

All three attributes of Prieto’s lithium-ion battery were tested and validated by a third-party accredited battery testing lab, Prieto said.

Today’s batteries use a 2D architecture comprising stacked layers that must always compromise between energy storage and fast charging. In 2D batteries, energy can only flow in one direction across a two-dimensional plane. To charge, lithium ions must flow from one surface to the other, resulting in serious limitations. Thicker 2D batteries store more energy, but the long ion pathways result in slow charging. Thinner 2D batteries can charge faster but cannot store much energy.

Prieto’s 3D architecture is completely different; the 3D structure enables high electrode surface area for increased energy density with shorter ion pathways supporting fast charging.

Science-Behind-3D-1

Prieto has been issued 28 patents for its technology covering materials, architecture and manufacturing in 7 distinct patent families across the world.

Posted on 25 May 2023 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

In most of these 'breakthrough battery' flyers, the 'dog that did not bark' is the giveaway, ie, they don't talk about some important criteria such as energy density, cycle life or whatever, and go on endlessly about the bits they are good at.

I have not spotted a lacunae here, as far as I can see they cover all the bases, looking back at the previous linked articles and so on.

Early days, and prototype only as yet, but I have not spotted the 'gotcha'

Anyone?

Posted by: Davemart | 25 May 2023 at 03:26 AM

