Volkswagen’s new Touareg to offer two PHEV variants

25 May 2023

Volkswagen’s updated Touareg SUV will launch in five powertrain versions: a turbocharged gasoline engine, two turbodiesel engines and two plug-in hybrids. All use a 3.0-liter V6 engine. All are paired as standard with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive. Presales of the new Touareg have started.

The Touareg R eHybrid is the independent flagship model in the product line with the most powerful powertrain. The latest generation continues a long tradition of Touareg R models with high-tech features and customized equip- ment. They have all been developed by Volkswagen R.

The plug-in hybrid drive of the Touareg R eHybrid 4MOTION delivers a system output of 340 kW (462 PS) and system torque of 700 N·m. The Touareg eHybrid 4MOTION develops a system power of 280 kW (381 PS) and system torque of 600 N·m.

Each of the PHEV models is fitted with a 14.3 kWh (net) / 17.9 kWh (gross) battery pack.

In 2002, the Touareg was the first SUV from Volkswagen. More than 1.13 million units have been sold since the Touareg was first introduced in 2002. Sales of the Touareg in North America were discontinued in the 2017 model year in favor of the new Atlas, designed for the US.

The Touareg was offered with hybrid drive for the first time when the second- generation model was launched in 2010. The third generation made its debut in 2018 with a new plug-in hybrid drive.

