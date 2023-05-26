Firestone will utilize monomers made with recycled plastic in all race tires for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500

For the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on 28 May, Bridgestone has incorporated ISCC PLUS certified recycled butadiene, a monomer produced from hard-to-recycle used plastic shopping bags, film, stretch wrap and other flexible polymer packaging, developed in partnership with Shell, in all Firestone Firehawk race tires used at the event.

The new monomer replaces the petroleum-based monomer and will be supplied by Shell, the race series’ official fuel, oil and lubricant supplier.

Bridgestone will manufacture all race tires for the 2023 season at the ISCC PLUS-certified Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron. he certification was awarded to the facility on 2 Novembe 2022, for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based synthetic rubber. The ATPC is one of five Bridgestone facilities in North America to be awarded the certification.

Additionally, Bridgestone has partnered with Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to transport all race tires to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) with electric 2023 Freightliner eCascadia from Penske Truck Leasing’s fleet of electric vehicles during the month of May.

Firestone Firehawk race tires with sidewalls made using guayule-derived natural rubber were first introduced at the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge in May 2022 as a first look before debuting in competition as the alternate race tire at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August of last year. For the 2023 season, alternative tires using guayule-derived natural rubber have been expanded to all street courses.