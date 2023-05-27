Ford EV customers to have access to Tesla Superchargers starting next year; Tesla NACS on Ford EVs from 2025

Ford Motor Company reached an agreement with Tesla Motors that will provide Ford electric vehicle customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US and Canada—doubling the number of fast-chargers available to Ford EV customers—starting Spring 2024.





A Tesla-developed adapter will provide Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla’s V3 Superchargers. Ford will equip future EVs with the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, thereby removing the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, starting in 2025.

In November 2022, Tesla announced it was opening NACS to charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers. (Earlier post.) The Tesla charging connector has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors. It offers AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging.





We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners. We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America. —Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure

The BlueOval Charge Network is already North America’s largest public charging network with more than 84,000 chargers including access to more than 10,000 public DC fast-chargers. Adding more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers creates the single largest integrated fast-charge network across the US and Canada, designed to reduce charge anxiety for Ford customers, with automatic routing to the nearest charger and seamless billing via FordPass.

Additionally, Ford dealers are adding roughly 1,800 public-facing fast-chargers and locations to the BlueOval Charge Network by early 2024.