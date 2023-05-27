Infineon and Foxconn to partner on SiC collaboration and leverage respective expertise in EV development

Infineon Technologies AG, the global leader in automotive semiconductors, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider, aim to establish a long-term partnership in the field of electric vehicles (EV) to develop advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features. A recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two focuses on silicon carbide (SiC) development, leveraging Infineon’s automotive SiC innovations and Foxconn’s know-how in automotive systems.

According to the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the implementation of SiC technology in automotive high-power applications such as traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters.

Both parties intend to develop EV solutions jointly with outstanding performance and efficiency based on Infineon’s automotive system understanding, technical support and SiC product offerings combined with Foxconn’s electronics design and manufacturing expertise and the capability of system-level integration.

In addition, the two companies plan to establish a system application center in Taiwan to further expand the scope of their cooperation. This center will focus on optimizing vehicle applications, including smart cabin applications, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications. It will also address electromobility applications such as battery management systems and traction inverters.

The collaboration covers a wide range of Infineon’s automotive products, including sensors, microcontrollers, power semiconductors, high-performance memories for specific applications, human machine interface and security solutions. The system application center is expected to be established this year.