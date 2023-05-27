MAHLE Powertrain and Clean Air Power deepen ties on zero-carbon engines

MAHLE Powertrain and Clean Air Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine their efforts in providing rapid and cost-effective solutions for net-zero fueled internal combustion engines.

The two companies have a longstanding collaborative relationship that has delivered results across a number of research projects. As part of these efforts, MAHLE Powertrain will continue to explore opportunities to use its flexible engine control unit (ECU) in conjunction with Clean Air Power’s fuel delivery systems.





The UK was the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero emission heavy goods vehicles under 26 tonnes by 2035, with all new trucks to be zero emission by 2040. These far-reaching legislative demands and their aggressive timescales mean there is strong industry interest in developing engines for heavy duty applications that can operate efficiently on zero-carbon fuels. —Dr. Mike Bassett, Engineering Director, MAHLE Powertrain

MAHLE Powertrain has a long history in the development of internal combustion engines. The company’s flexible engine controller is particularly well suited to the development of demonstration units, as well as low volume production applications utilizing alternative fuels or novel technologies.

Clean Air Power is developing injector technology aimed at supporting the use of zero-carbon and renewable fuels such as hydrogen or methanol. Clean Air Power has focused on higher power transport solutions such as truck and bus, rail and marine applications, and is already supplying fuel injectors for dual- and single-fuel applications for both, retrofit and new engines.

Zero-carbon internal combustion engines offer a solution in difficult to decarbonize applications where battery and fuel cell technology may not be best suited. This agreement opens up the opportunity for us to collaborate further to accelerate development in this important and exciting area, assisting the transition to net-zero and helping establish a pathway for the roll-out of clean fuels. —Dr. Dan Skelton, CEO, Clean Air Power

The two companies have recently collaborated on the development of retrofit sustainable propulsion solutions for high performance marine vessels for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), as well as the investigation of red diesel replacement technology for off-highway and agricultural sectors.