Natilus selects ZeroAvia ZA600 fuel cell powertrain for Kona autonomous blended-wing body cargo aircraft

Natilus, a designer and developer of new autonomous blended-wing body (BWB) cargo aircraft, and ZeroAvia announced a strategic partnership jointly to develop hydrogen-electric engines for the Natilus Kona cargo aircraft. ZeroAvia’s ZA600 will be the sole hydrogen fuel cell powertrain offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder UAV, with the partnership focused on delivering zero-emission and lower cost operations.





The aircraft’s conventional version, currently under development by the San Diego-based startup, will be powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67d turboprop engines.

The Natilus Kona, with its BWB design, offers increased volume for hydrogen storage, potentially transforming the air cargo delivery industry to one with low-cost, low carbon emissions, while also extending flight range. The partnership with ZeroAvia will leverage their expertise in hydrogen-electric powertrain technology with Natilus’ design to create a scalable, long-range, and zero-emission air cargo delivery solution.

Natilus recently validated the performance of the BWB design with flight testing of a quarter-scale Kona prototype aircraft, following three years of extensive wind-tunnel testing, while ZeroAvia has now conducted eight test flights of its prototype ZA600 600kW engine in a 19-seat testbed aircraft.

ZeroAvia has demonstrated a prototype of the ZA600 with world-first flight testing of a retrofitted 19-seat aircraft in flight. The company has twice held the record for demonstrating the largest hydrogen fuel cell aircraft and has struck several important agreements with airframe OEMs relevant to ZA600 – including Textron Aviation, manufacturer of the Cessna Caravan, and private aircraft manufacturer Otto Aviation.

ZeroAvia is developing two engine classes initially, targeting a 300-mile range in 9–19 seat aircraft by 2025, and up to 700-mile range in 40–80 seat aircraft by 2027. Based in the US and the UK, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for three prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs, secured $10 billion in pre-orders from a number of the major global airlines, and is on track for commercial operations in 2025.

Natilus currently has more than $6.8 billion in order commitments, and 460+ aircraft in pre-orders, from companies including major airlines and integrators: Ameriflight, Volatus Aerospace, Flexport, Astral, Aurora International, and Dymond. The company is now working on construction of a full-scale Kona technology demonstrator, which will have a wingspan of 85 feet (26 meters).

Natilus was co-founded by Aleksey Matyushev and Anatoly Star in 2016 to expand and democratize the air cargo transport industry by designing and manufacturing a new fleet of blended wing body (BWB) autonomous freight aircraft that will increase volume by 60% and lower costs by 60%, as well as help airline customers reach their sustainability goals. Natilus aircraft use existing ground infrastructure and standard air cargo containers, to produce an innovative turnkey solution for customers.

​ The Natilus family of cargo aircraft includes: