Cirba Solutions & Volta Energy Technologies partner to advance closed-loop system for battery materials

Cirba Solutions, a battery materials and management processor for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, has agreed to partner with Volta Energy Technologies, a venture capital firm backed by some of the biggest names in energy and energy storage materials.

Cirba Solutions and Volta will be collaborating in numerous strategic areas to advance a closed-loop ecosystem for battery materials. The transition to electrification is accelerating, and with lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing expected to reach more than 900 GWh of capacity by 2030 in North America, organizations are looking for partnerships to help with the growing demand of critical materials for their facilities.

Cirba Solutions offers capabilities in collection, logistics, processing and scalable programs for electric vehicles and post-consumer batteries. The partnership with Volta will bring advancements to the battery materials sector through a holistic approach to a circular battery supply chain, providing added value and significant benefits to manufacturers, the partners say.

Exhibited through its expanding footprint, technology roadmap, more than $82 million recently awarded Department of Energy grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and more than $300 million in investment from EQT Infrastructure and Marubeni Corporation, Cirba Solutions is developing a closed-loop battery recycling landscape.

Cirba Solutions and Volta say they will provide cost-effective solutions and enhancethe growing domestic manufacturing needs through using regional battery materials to enhance recycled battery content for lithium-ion batteries.