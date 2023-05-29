Foothill Transit orders 19 ENC Axess EVO-FC hydrogen fuel cell buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 May 2023

ElDorado National (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group, secured an order for 19 Axess EVO-FC hydrogen fuel cell buses from California public transit provider Foothill Transit. Foothill Transit currently operates a fleet of 359 buses, which includes zero-emission models, and serves Southern California’s San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, including Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles.

The new Axess EVO-FC buses will contribute to Foothill’s ongoing commitment to operating a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet.

Powered by a Plug Power 125 kW Progen Fuel Cell Engine and BAE Systems Gen3 electric propulsion system, the Axess EVO-FC delivers a range up to 400 miles, refuels in 12-20 minutes and only emits water. The body structure is manufactured from 304 grade stainless steel.

As a leader in low or no emission technology, ENC was the first bus manufacturer to complete the 12-year/500,000 miles FTA Altoona test for a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric powered bus in 2018.

ENC has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. All buses are crafted in the 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

29 May 2023 | Bus, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background

