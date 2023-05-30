Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS) and CMB.TECH launch hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier

Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS), a joint venture between MSC PSA Europe Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp (PSAA), recently launched the first hydrogen dual-fuel straddle carrier in the Port of Antwerp. Using H 2 dual fuel combustion engine technology developed by cleantech company CMB.TECH and integrated into a straddle carrier with the support of ATS, the machine runs on a mix of hydrogen and diesel.





In line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement and the EU Green Deal, ATS, MPET and PSAA aim to reduce their carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 with 2019 as a baseline and have net-zero emissions for all their terminals by 2050. As part of their plans to reach these objectives, the partners launched into operations the dual-fuel straddle carrier, which injects hydrogen into its diesel combustion engine.

CMB.TECH, an Antwerp-based cleantech company specialized in developing and building hydrogen and ammonia-powered large marine and industrial applications, was responsible for integrating the technology and related expertise to design and build this first prototype, in collaboration with ATS and equipment manufacturers. The dual fuel technology is able to replace 70% of diesel consumption with hydrogen on new straddle carriers, with the eventual goal of 100% hydrogen injection.

Following a 24-month design and development phase, the partners will now start testing the dual fuel straddle carrier’s performance in live operations at PSAA’s Noordzee Terminal. They will evaluate how to improve the design of the equipment, as well as other factors that are necessary to scale up this new technology, including the supply and storage of hydrogen for an entire fleet.

This next stage is supported by PIONEERS, a project funded by the EU and coordinated by the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. It is part of the Horizon 2020 program which supports and promotes the development of specific solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the port sector, with the aim of transforming ports into green infrastructures by 2050.

Ports have already been identified as hotspots for hydrogen technology. Because of the heavy use of straddle carriers, dual fuel technology can offer the right balance between lowering emissions and retaining operational performance, robustness and cost-effectiveness. We are happy to test and work with PSA for hydrogen-powered port equipment. We are hereby taking a first step away from diesel in the heavy-duty container terminal segment. —Roy Campe, CTO of CMB.TECH

These tests with the first dual fuel hydrogen straddle carrier prototypes are part of the MPET & PSAA Green Straddle Carrier Program, in which the terminal operators are holistically evaluating four major technological pathways to significantly reduce these vehicles’ carbon emissions in their actual working environment: hydrogen, biofuel, hybrid battery/diesel and full electrification. Which solution the partners will eventually scale-up depends on the test results.