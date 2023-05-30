Eni and RINA partner to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization of maritime transport; focus on HVO and other energy carriers

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS) and CMB.TECH launch hydrogen dual fuel straddle carrier
30 May 2023

RINA, an international company specializing in inspection, certification and engineering consultancy, and Eni have signed an agreement jointly to develop initiatives that can contribute to the energy transition and decarbonization of their respective operations and particularly maritime transport, where RINA and Eni can benefit from each other’s expertise.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on the use of HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) biofuel produced by Eni in its Venice and Gela bio-refineries, as well as of other energy carriers such as “blue” or “green” hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials not competing with the food chain, in the naval sector.

Moreover, the partnership encompasses the development of initiatives for the logistics and value chain of new energy carriers, and the adoption of certified methods for the taxonometric calculation of the emissions benefits they will generate.

Eni and RINA will also consider carrying out experiments and pilot projects related to the on-board capture of CO2 emissions in order to further contribute to pursuing the naval sector’s sustainability goals.

Posted on 30 May 2023 in Ammonia, Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels, Market Background, Ports and Marine

