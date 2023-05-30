Eni and RINA partner to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonization of maritime transport; focus on HVO and other energy carriers

RINA, an international company specializing in inspection, certification and engineering consultancy, and Eni have signed an agreement jointly to develop initiatives that can contribute to the energy transition and decarbonization of their respective operations and particularly maritime transport, where RINA and Eni can benefit from each other’s expertise.

Specifically, the agreement focuses on the use of HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) biofuel produced by Eni in its Venice and Gela bio-refineries, as well as of other energy carriers such as “blue” or “green” hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials not competing with the food chain, in the naval sector.

Moreover, the partnership encompasses the development of initiatives for the logistics and value chain of new energy carriers, and the adoption of certified methods for the taxonometric calculation of the emissions benefits they will generate.