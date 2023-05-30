H2X Global secures second contract from Renova AB for hydrogen fuel cell trucks for Gothenburg

H2X Global has been awarded a contract valued at up to 240 million Swedish Kronor ($US22.9 million) to supply hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for the city of Gothenburg, Sweden. Upon completion, this contract will establish the largest fleet of its kind in Sweden.





The award, received by H2X Global’s subsidiary H2X Gothenburg AB, comes from a second public tender released in December 2022. H2X Global has successfully secured vehicles in 12 out of the 13 categories specified in the tender, covering both 18 and 26 tonne vehicle classes.

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks are designed to meet a range of truck configurations required by Renova, including tail lift dumpers, garbage compactors, hook lifts, and crane loaders. The vehicles offer the same range and load capacity as traditional fossil-fuelled vehicles while delivering zero emissions.

Renova AB, the city’s waste management operator owned by ten municipalities in western Sweden, will be responsible for operating these vehicles. The development and operation of the vehicles are planned to take place over the next three years.

Furthermore, the introduction of these vehicles will drive demand for the hydrogen refueling station commissioned by Hynion, among others. The station, set to open near Renova by Q1 2024, will support Gothenburg City and Renova AB in their commitment to transition their fleet to zero emissions.

The commitment is to assemble the vehicles locally in Sweden. This approach will contribute to employment generation in the region of Gothenburg while improving logistics and sustainability in production. These commitments form a vital part of H2X Global’s local development and its goal of making hydrogen a cost-competitive solution for the decarbonization of back-to-base fleet operations.