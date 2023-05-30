Li-S Energy achieves 45% increase in volumetric energy density to 540 Wh/l with new semi-solid-state Li-sulfur battery

Australian battery technology company Li-S Energy recently announced the development of its first 20-layer battery cells utilizing third-generation (GEN3) semi-solid-state lithium-sulfur battery technology.

Key benefits Li-S Energy’s GEN3 lithium-sulfur battery cell include:

a 45% improvement in volumetric energy density, reaching 540Wh/l;

higher gravimetric energy density of more than 400Wh/kg; and

enhanced safety with the use of a low flammability electrolyte.

Compared to current lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, this performance is nearly double the gravimetric energy density and a comparable volumetric energy density. In practical terms, this means Li-S Energy’s battery cells are now the same size as existing Li-ion batteries—but half the weight.

The GEN3 cells take advantage of the company’s patented Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs) and Li-nanomesh within the cell construction to reduce dendrite growth and to further improve safety and cycle life.

Based on enquiries to date, the company anticipates GEN3 cells will be of significant commercial interest to high-value partners in sectors such as drones and eAviation—in which the company has already established collaboration partners.

Based on growth forecasts by research organizations IDTechEX and Precedence Research, Li-S Energy estimates the combined eAviation and drone battery market will exceed $US32 billion per year by 2035.

The Li-S Energy development team is currently working to develop the cell cycle testing and characteriZation results to produce an industry-standard datasheet on the new 20-layer cells.