Dow and New Energy Blue partner on bio-based ethylene from corn stover

Dow and New Energy Blue announced a long-term supply agreement in North America in which New Energy Blue will create bio-based ethylene from renewable agricultural residues. Dow expects to purchase this bio-based ethylene, reducing carbon emissions from plastic production, and using it in recyclable applications across transportation, footwear, and packaging.

Dow’s agreement with New Energy Blue, staffed by experts with deep experience in bio-conversion ventures, is the first agreement in North America to generate plastic source materials from corn stover (stalks and leaves). This is also Dow’s first agreement in North America to utilize agriculture residues for plastic production.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dow is supporting the design of New Energy Freedom, a new facility in Mason City, Iowa, that is expected to process 275kt of corn stover per year and produce commercial quantities of second-generation ethanol and clean lignin. Nearly half of the ethanol will be turned into bio-based ethylene feedstock for Dow products.





This agreement also gives Dow similar commercial supply options for the next four future New Energy Blue projects, supporting New Energy Blue’s ability to scale its production and support farmers by providing a reliable market for agricultural residues.

The five projects are expected to displace more than one million tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions every year. Dow’s share of these five projects will also lead to a reduction in its sourcing of fossil fuels and subsequent GHG emissions.

Through this agreement, Dow would increase its use of renewable yet still recyclable resources, transforming them into products that consumers use every day. Since corn stover releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as it decomposes, Dow’s agreement with New Energy Blue would also help reduce carbon emissions from agriculture by reusing this otherwise wasted carbon.

Dow’s use of bio-based feedstocks from New Energy Blue is expected to be certified by ISCC Plus, an international sustainability certification program with a focus on traceability of raw materials within the supply chain. While Dow intends to mix agriculture-based ethylene into its existing manufacturing process, ISCC Plus’s chain of custody certification would allow Dow’s customers to account for bio-based materials in their supply chains.