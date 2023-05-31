2024 Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid to start at $44,670; $54,040 for the Hybrid MAX

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander goes on sale in the US this summer with three available powertrains across three grades: the 2.4L turbo gasoline engine, the 2.5L hybrid, and the 362 hp Hybrid MAX. (Earlier post.) Designed by Calty Design Studios and exclusively assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the 2024 Grand Highlander will have a starting MSRP of $43,070 for the gasoline engine models, $44,670 for the hybrid and $54,040 for the Hybrid MAX powertrain.





The gasoline engine delivers 265 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.5 seconds (FWD) and the hybrid powertrain delivers 245 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds (AWD). The Hybrid MAX powertrain makes Grand Highlander the most powerful Midsize SUV Toyota has ever built, with a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds. The Hybrid MAX powertrain also has 5,000 lbs. of towing capacity.

The gasoline powertrain has an EPA-estimated 24 combined MPG for XLE FWD; the hybrid an EPA-estimated 36 combined MPG for the XLE FWD and the HYBRID MAX with an EPA-estimated 27 combined MPG.

All three powertrains come with three Drive Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) to make driving more engaging—while Multi-Terrain Select with three modes (Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow) is offered on the gas AWD and Hybrid MAX powertrains for even more on and off-road capability.

All powertrains can be equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) – as an option on the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine and the efficient 2.5L hybrid or standard on the powerful Hybrid MAX.

Dynamic Torque Control AWD on the gasoline models works to distribute torque actively between the front and rear axles, as well as the two rear wheels. It uses an electromagnetic coupling ahead of the rear differential to engage or disengage the rear wheels as needed—the result is improved traction and enhanced driving stability.

Electronic On-Demand AWD on hybrid models provides fuel efficiency, start-off acceleration, handling and stability. Electronic On-Demand AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with an electric motor, to provide traction when needed in slippery conditions. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80 to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving performance.

Full-Time Electronic AWD paired with HYBRID MAX delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and a rear-mounted, eAxle electric motor. This system supports stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission.

Full-Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive adjusts between a 70:30 and 20:80 front- and rear-wheel power split, depending on the driving situation. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability and responsive acceleration.

The Grand Highlander is equipped with the latest tech from Toyota, including Toyota’s Traffic Jam Assist technology (Platinum grade). Traffic Jam Assist is a radar and camera-based system that helps ease the burden of stressful stop-and-go traffic on limited access roadways by operating the steering, gas and brake pedals at speeds between 0-25 mph under certain conditions.

The 2024 Grand Highlander also will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation, TSS 3.0. The TSS 3.0 system adds the new Proactive Driving Assist system. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle’s camera and radar, this system provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.