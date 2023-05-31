LR, SDARI and MAN ES partner on ammonia dual-fuel containership for MSC; 8,200 TEU vessel
31 May 2023
Lloyd’s Register (LR), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a design for the ammonia dual-fuel operation of an MSC container ship.
Under the MOU, a technical specification and the associated design documents will be developed for a variant of SDARI’s twin island 8,200 TEU container ship design for a vessel contracted to LR class by MSC.
This will allow MSC, one of the world’s leading container carriers, to have the option for adopting ammonia as a zero-carbon main propulsion fuel for future newbuilding contracts.
As part of the project, SDARI will prepare the specification and design documentation of the ammonia dual-fuel variant, while LR will verify that the design conforms with safety standards and rules relating to the usage of ammonia as a marine fuel. MAN-ES will deliver data for the engine design and ammonia fuel supply and emission abatement systems.
Increasingly seen as one of the most promising alternative fuels to support the maritime energy transition, ammonia emits no CO2 when it is burned, and its stability and comparatively reasonable energy-to-volume ratio creates opportunities for long-distance transportation.
In order to meet the decarbonization objectives of our industry on time, we need to look closely at all fuel solutions. Being part of this MoU with MSC, SDARI and LR aligns with our strategic purpose, to provide decarbonization solutions for our trusted partners and it solidifies the industry commitment to reduce emissions.—Bjarne Foldager, Head of 2-stroke, MAN Energy Solutions
