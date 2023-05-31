Neste starts to use lower-emission co-processed marine fuel in two vessels transporting renewable diesel to Sweden

From May 2023 onwards, two tankers transporting Neste’s renewable diesel from Finland to Sweden will be fueled with a lower-emission marine fuel: Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed. (Earlier post.) Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed is an ISCC PLUS certified marine fuel and a lower-emission solution for marine professionals, including cargo owners and charterers.

Its use enables up to 80% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil fuel.

The tankers Suula and Kiisla will be using the Neste Marine 0.1 Co-processed marine fuel produced at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo, Finland.

At the refinery, renewable raw materials are processed together with fossil raw materials in the conventional refining process. Co-processing raw materials enables control over quality through the entire process and results in a product with a composition and performance similar to conventional marine fuels.

Neste is committed to work with its suppliers and partners to reduce the indirect GHG emissions across Neste’s entire value chain (scope 3), including transportation of products. By the end of 2022, Neste had switched four vessels to more energy-efficient ones. In March 2023, Neste announced an agreement to charter two new lower-emission tankers from Terntank to transport raw materials and products.