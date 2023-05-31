New Toyota Yaris brings expanded hybrid line-up, enhanced safety and digital user experience

Toyota announced a series of improvements and enhancements to strengthen its Yaris Hybrid hatchback range, increasing the market appeal of a model range that has proved an outstanding success for the brand. As well as strengthening the power and performance of the hybrid electric powertrain to give European customers more choice and increasing the scope of the advanced active safety and driver assistance systems, Toyota is introducing a completely new digital dimension to the car.

The comprehensive package includes a customizable driver’s instrument display, a more powerful and intuitive multimedia system, convenient and stable connectivity and, for the first time, a hands-free digital key to access and start the car.

The Yaris is one of the most successful models in Toyota’s history, with worldwide sales having passed through the 10 million mark in 2023. With the first-generation hatchback having scooped both Car of the Year titles at the turn of the millennium in Europe and Japan, the Yaris has consistently set benchmarks for performance and technology, not least in becoming the first car in its class to be offered with hybrid electric power in the third generation.

Its consistently strong appeal and class-leading qualities saw the current, fourth generation model honored with another Car of the Year award in 2021.

The Yaris’ evolution has seen the range grow from its core hatchback to include today’s Yaris Cross compact SUV and the high-performance GR Yaris, a car developed directly with the skills and experience gained from Toyota GAZOO Racing’s multiple title-winning success in the World Rally Championship.

The new Yaris will be available for online reservations in some European markets starting in June 2023.

With the New Yaris, customers can now choose from two hybrid powertrains to suit their needs while still benefitting from the Yaris’ class-leading environmental performance.

When the 1.5-liter hybrid system made its debut, it was praised by media and motorists for its fuel and emissions efficiency and how it enabled the car to be driven for longer and further in all-electric EV mode. By deploying the transaxle from the latest, fifth generation of Toyota’s hybrid electric technology, it now offers more power, more torque and more rewarding driveability.





A new transaxle with a larger and more powerful electric motor-generator and revisions to the power control unit’s (PCU) software and hardware raised total system output by 12%, from 116 DIN hp/85 kW to 130 DIN hp/96 kW. There’s a significant hike in torque, too, with the maximum torque of the electrical MG2 motor increased by 30% across the total rev band, from 141 N·m to 185 N·m.

This translates into a noticeably faster acceleration, not just for the 0-100 km/h sprint, but more importantly for nimbler progress at overtaking speeds. Half a second has been taken off the 0-100 km/h time (9.2 seconds), and there’s also a reduction when moving from 80 to 120 km/h (7.5 seconds). These gains have been secured with only a modest upshift in CO 2 emissions; the Yaris retains its best-in-class status in this regard, with 96-116 g/km.

With the new “dual hybrid” powertrain product offering in the New Yaris line-up, customers can choose between the well-established Yaris hybrid powertrain with the “Hybrid 115” or the new hybrid powertrain delivering higher performance while maintaining its environmental leadership in the segment with the “Hybrid 130” (“130” in reference to the power increased to 130 DIN hp/96 kW).

All Yaris Premiere Edition and GR SPORT grades will be equipped with the “Hybrid 130” as standard, while some markets in Europe will offer the higher performance powertrain in High grade.

Toyota is introducing additional and enhanced safety features to further enhance the Yaris’ safety leadership with the new Yaris. Toyota T-Mate is the umbrella term for the advanced features that make a car safer, easier to drive and park. In the new Yaris, these features include the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance systems.