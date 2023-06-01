BASELABS offers IP acquisition of its software for automated driving in ASIL D

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 June 2023

BASELABS, the specialist for sensor fusion, is now offering the acquisition of its complete software IP in the field of environment perception for automated driving in ASIL D.

In contrast to the previous licensing model, buyers of the IP will be able to use the software without restrictions. The maturity of the BASELABS technologies enables their use in safety-critical applications for highly automated systems such as L4 vehicles and high-volume driver assistance applications (ADAS).

The acquisition of the technologies can be exclusive or partially exclusive. Interested companies can register for the sales process directly with BASELABS.

BASELABS_Dynamic_Grid

The Dynamic Grid is one of the available BASELABS technologies. It enables safe environment perception and is a fundamental component of safe software architectures for highly automated driving.

The BASELABS portfolio includes BASELABS Dynamic Grid, the latest low-level sensor fusion technology ready for series production, which is particularly suitable for high-resolution sensors and complex driving environments.

Furthermore, BASELABS Create Embedded, a library optimized over many years for embedded use, can be acquired mainly for NCAP functions. Both products include a complete development and validation infrastructure and all process artifacts required for use in series production.

Posted on 01 June 2023 in Autonomous driving, Market Background, Software

