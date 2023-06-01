Honda Anna Engine Plant produces 30-millionth engine; retooling to add battery module casings production

Honda celebrated production of the 30-millionth engine built at the company’s Anna Engine Plant in Ohio with the production of the newly refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which is part of the two-motor hybrid-electric system that powers Honda Accord and CR-V hybrid-electric models.

The Anna plant, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, is now preparing to retool to add production of the casings for the battery modules that will power Honda and Acura EVs made in Ohio.

Since starting engine production in 1985, the Anna facility has produced a diverse array of powertrain and other components, ranging from motorcycle and automobile engines to transmissions, suspensions and wheels. The 2.0-liter hybrid Atkinson-cycle engine represents the continued evolution of the plant’s capabilities and an important step in Honda's electrification strategy, as nearly 60% of US sales of the popular Honda Accord and CR-V are powered by the two-motor hybrid-electric system.

The Anna plant will continue to play a vital role in Honda’s future electrification plans as more hybrid-electric systems are introduced to core models to reduce CO 2 emissions and bridge customers to the volume battery-electric Honda and Acura vehicles in development, Honda said.

In October 2022, Honda announced a $700-million investment in Ohio to establish a new Honda EV Hub in Ohio, which includes retooling the Anna Engine Plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant, and Marysville Auto Plant, as Honda prepares for the production of battery electric vehicles. (Earlier post.)

While Honda initially indicated production would start in 2026, in April, Honda announced that it will pull forward EV production in Ohio to 2025. Honda expects to maintain employment stability across all locations during this transition.

As part of the new EV Hub, the Anna Engine Plant will produce the cases for the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) that houses the EV battery module and its controlling hardware.

Honda and LG Energy Solution (LGES) recently broke ground for a new joint venture battery facility in Ohio that will produce these lithium-ion batteries, which will power the EVs to be produced at the East Liberty and Marysville Auto Plants. Honda and LGES have committed to invest $3.5 billion in the new JV battery facility, with the overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion.

The 2.9 million sq. ft. Anna Engine Plant reflects previous Honda capital investments totaling $2.9 billion and employs 2,900 Honda associates who build V6 and inline 4-cylinder engines, including 1.5, 2.0 and 3.0-liter turbo engines, the 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine and various engine components for Honda plants in the US and throughout the world. The Anna Engine Plant has a total annual production capacity of 1.18 million engines.

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for more than 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

Honda established US manufacturing operations in Marysville in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production. Today, Honda employs more than 15,000 associates in Ohio across five plants with total capital investment of $14.5 billion and the capacity to produce 680,000 Honda and Acura automobiles, 1.18 million automobile engines, and more than 1 million automobile transmissions and two-motor hybrid systems, using domestic and globally sourced parts.