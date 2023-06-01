Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV completes EPA testing: 33 miles electric range, 77 MPGe

The all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale (earlier post) has completed final US EPA testing with an electric range of 33 miles and MPGe rating of 77. Total range of the Alfa Romeo Tonale with a full battery charge is 360 miles. Combined fuel economy is 29 MPG.





2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale (European spec shown)

Alfa Romeo says that the Tonale is the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment. The powertrain system uses the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder engine (180-horsepower) to provide torque to the front wheels. A high-voltage Belt Starter Generator mounted to the engine assists in greater efficiency, smoother drive cycle transitions and stop-start capability.

The Tonale’s efficiency and performance is bolstered by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that drives a 90-kW electric motor on the rear axle with 184 lb.-ft. (250 N·m) of torque from 0 rpm. Total output is a best-in-class 285 horsepower and 347 lb.-ft. (N·m) of torque.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV offers three options in delivering electrified power to the wheels. Each mode also includes changes to the driving dynamics (steering, braking and suspension). Regardless of the mode selected, the Tonale operates as an efficient hybrid once the battery nears its minimum state of charge:

Dual power (PHEV)/Dynamic – Performance with maximum output from both the engine and electric motor

Natural – Power management is automatic for everyday use. A balance of engine and electric motor without compromising performance or driving comfort

Advanced efficiency – Designed for pure electric operation, the vehicle will run off the battery.

Tonale features standard Q4 AWD traction to ensure an unparalleled level of safety and driving pleasure.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is shipping to dealerships now:

Veloce - $47,495

Ti - $44,995

Sprint - $42,995

Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.