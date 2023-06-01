Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BASELABS offers IP acquisition of its software for automated driving in ASIL D

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV completes EPA testing: 33 miles electric range, 77 MPGe

01 June 2023

The all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale (earlier post) has completed final US EPA testing with an electric range of 33 miles and MPGe rating of 77. Total range of the Alfa Romeo Tonale with a full battery charge is 360 miles. Combined fuel economy is 29 MPG.

AR024_072TN

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale (European spec shown)

Alfa Romeo says that the Tonale is the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment. The powertrain system uses the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder engine (180-horsepower) to provide torque to the front wheels. A high-voltage Belt Starter Generator mounted to the engine assists in greater efficiency, smoother drive cycle transitions and stop-start capability.

The Tonale’s efficiency and performance is bolstered by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery that drives a 90-kW electric motor on the rear axle with 184 lb.-ft. (250 N·m) of torque from 0 rpm. Total output is a best-in-class 285 horsepower and 347 lb.-ft. (N·m) of torque.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV offers three options in delivering electrified power to the wheels. Each mode also includes changes to the driving dynamics (steering, braking and suspension). Regardless of the mode selected, the Tonale operates as an efficient hybrid once the battery nears its minimum state of charge:

  • Dual power (PHEV)/Dynamic – Performance with maximum output from both the engine and electric motor

  • Natural – Power management is automatic for everyday use. A balance of engine and electric motor without compromising performance or driving comfort

  • Advanced efficiency – Designed for pure electric operation, the vehicle will run off the battery.

Tonale features standard Q4 AWD traction to ensure an unparalleled level of safety and driving pleasure.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is shipping to dealerships now:

  • Veloce - $47,495
  • Ti - $44,995
  • Sprint - $42,995

Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.

Posted on 01 June 2023 in Hybrids, Market Background, Plug-ins | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)