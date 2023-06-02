EV startup AEHRA partners with Miba Battery Systems

Italy-based startup AEHRA, an aspiring global ultra-premium EV brand, is partnering with Austria-based battery supplier Miba Battery Systems to develop bespoke battery solutions for the AEHRA SUV and Sedan models that will be specifically tailored for integration with AEHRA’s vehicle architecture and body structure to optimize range, efficiency and weight saving.





Miba operates a highly flexible approach, which is ideal for AEHRA as we are developing EVs that transcend what is perceived as mainstream within the automotive industry. Miba is particularly well-suited to provide the type of features we wish to have in our batteries to provide optimum range and efficiency and integration with the body structure of our SUV and Sedan. By starting with a clean sheet of paper, rather than opting for an off-the-shelf solution, we can build strong synergies between AEHRA and Miba to ensure that not only does the battery pack fully complement the body structure, but that the body structure fully complements the battery pack. —Stefano Mazzetti, AEHRA Head of Purchasing and Procurement

The development process will optimize battery sustainability and repairability, to ensure long life of both the battery unit and the vehicle. In addition, AEHRA’s approach prioritizes not only optimization of battery efficiency, but also the entire electric powertrain system including the electric motors and driveline inverters. It also extends to the design of the SUV and forthcoming Sedan models, which will set new standards for aerodynamics and reduced rolling resistance, according to the company.

We have no desire to build vehicles with 1 megawatt or 2 megawatt powertrains. While the race car-like acceleration of such cars can be impressive if a customer wishes to wow their friends, within a few seconds the energy reserves of the battery are reduced to half, which offers little customer value for real world driving. We will offer excellent dynamic performance of course – but we are not setting out to break any speed records. We will take a more measured approach to avoid the need to oversize the battery, which simply leads to increased cost, weight, inefficiency, and complexity. —Franco Cimatti, AEHRA Chief Engineering Officer

AEHRA has previously stated its intention to offer customers range of 800 km (497 miles) from a potential 120 kWh battery. To ensure optimum efficiency, AEHRA is a targeting a peak voltage at full charge of 925 volts with the capacity to charge at up to 350 kilowatts.

This is an exciting partnership for the development and production of battery packs for high performance electric vehicles. Our technology will help AEHRA achieve its goal of delivering super-efficient vehicles in the premium EV segment. In addition to these performance targets, we share a common desire to reduce the carbon footprint and improve recyclability of the battery system. —Stefan Gaigg, Managing Director at Miba Battery Systems

Miba Battery Systems develops and produces its battery solutions currently at its VOLTfactory #01 in Austria, and will also supply AEHRA the battery system with the FLEXcooler, which Miba says is the most lightweight cooling system with outstanding performance available today.

Our battery technology will include provisions to support bi-directional charging giving customers the ability to return electricity to the grid and power their homes. This will prove particularly useful to customers who power their homes using solar energy harvested from photovoltaic panels. Most home batteries are rated at 10 to 15kWh, which is fine in the summer months but can prove problematic during heavy winter snow falls when the photovoltaic panels become covered in snow and are temporarily unable to generate energy. But if you have a car sitting in your garage with a 100 to 120kWh battery, that energy can be utilized to power a home for up to ten times longer than a conventional house battery. —Franco Cimatti

AEHRA has been substantially self-funded so far, and is finalizing further investment. The brand unveiled its SUV in October last year, and will follow with a Sedan in June at the Milan Monza Motor Show. Deliveries are expected to start in late 2025. A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.