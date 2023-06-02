Fisker Ocean Extreme achieves EPA range of 360 miles; longest of any new electric SUV under $200k

Fisker announced that as of 31 May, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme (starting price $68,999) has an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated total range of 360 miles on standard 20" wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.





The EPA values confirm that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today.

This news follows the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s recent European WLTP certification of 707 km / 440 UK mile range on standard 20" wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

The CARB Executive Order grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero- Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold. The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has been certified by European authorities for sale in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires also achieved a WLTP 701 km / 436 UK mile range, demonstrating that performance wheels and tires have minimal effect on the Fisker Ocean’s range.