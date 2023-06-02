Ford Next launches flexible lease pilot with Uber for rideshare drivers going electric

Ford Next is collaborating with Uber to deliver a new lease option for rideshare drivers going electric. Called Ford Drive, the pilot program offers flexible access to Ford Mustang Mach-E models and has launched in San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.





A flexible lease allows rideshare drivers to select their Mustang Mach-E for between one- and four-month increments, depending on the location. The vehicle is delivered to the driver within two weeks, and they use the Ford Drive app to manage payments and service. In each city, the Ford Drive team works with local dealers to purchase a fleet of Mustang Mach-Es. Service and maintenance of those vehicles are conducted through dealers as well.

Ford Next and Uber initially launched the flexible lease pilot in 2022, allowing San Diego drivers on the Uber platform to lease more than 150 Mustang Mach-Es. Now, drivers in three California cities are able to test drive this new leasing approach. California is Uber’s leading North American market for EV uptake, with close to 10% of all on-trip miles completed in fully electric vehicles as of late 2022.

Ford Drive is an initiative of Ford Next, a division that incubates and launches new businesses that create value for Ford by complementing Ford products and creating new business models and customer experiences.

Uber aims to be a zero-emissions platform in North America and Europe by 2030 and has pledged $800 million in incentives and resources to help drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.

Drivers of fully electric vehicles on the Uber platform in North America are eligible for the Zero Emissions incentive, which currently lets them earn an extra $1 on every Uber Rides trip (up to $4,000 per calendar year). In addition, the Mustang Mach-E is eligible for Comfort Electric, Uber’s premium zero exhaust ride offering.

When high-mileage drivers make the switch to electric, communities see up to four times the emissions reduction benefit compared to the average car owner, according to Uber’s SPARK! report.