Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EV startup AEHRA partners with Miba Battery Systems
European Lithium signs binding term sheet with Obeikan for hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia

China-based EV startup U Power in framework agreement with Quantum Solutions in Japan

02 June 2023

China-based EV startup U Power Limited entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd., the first and only independent Japanese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, to develop business initiatives relating to marketing, research and development of new energy vehicles, financial technologies, battery banks, EV charging and battery-swapping operations and services in Japan.

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement:

  1. Quantum Solutions agrees to advise on the selection and development of suitable EV models by leveraging its deep understanding of Japan’s EV market and consumer needs;

  2. U Power agrees to provide battery-swapping technology, products, and compatible cloud service platforms according to Quantum Solutions’ requirements;

  3. both parties intend to recruit other strategic partners in the field of new energy storage, such as battery developers, and may establish a joint venture in the future to further pursue their strategic cooperation; and

  4. specifics of any such strategic cooperation will be determined in separate agreements as soon as practicable.

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider, with a vision to

becoming an EV market player primarily focused on its proprietary battery-swapping technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swapping technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs.

Banner3

Since beginning operation in 2013, the company has established a vehicle sourcing network in China’s lower-tier cities. The company has developed two types of battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating one manufacturing factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China.

Posted on 02 June 2023 in Batteries, China, Electric (Battery), Japan, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)