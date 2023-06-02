CEC awards ZEV Station $4M for multi-modal medium/heavy-duty hydrogen fueling station

ZEV Stations, a B-Corporation with a novel approach to bring high-throughput hydrogen fueling and electric charging at the same location, received a Notice of Proposed Award (NOPA) for a $4-million funding grant by the California Energy Commission (CEC) to design, build and test a first-of-its-kind multimodal medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen station under the GFO-22-502 – “Innovative Hydrogen Refueling Solutions for Heavy Transport” Solicitation.

The first scale station will serve both fleet vehicles and public fueling off the I-10 highway in Palm Springs.

When completed, the station will be capable of dispensing up to 5 tons per day of green hydrogen for Class 6-8 MD/HD vehicles. The station initially will be a testbed for hydrogen fast fueling on par with diesel fueling (targeting 8-10 kg/min) to serve as a basis for a rollout. The first phase is planned to be gaseous hydrogen fueling (35 MPa & 70 MPa) and later subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH 2 ) fueling will be added.

The sLH 2 process uses higher than ambient pressure levels (up to 1.6 MPa compared to conventional LH 2 at 0.6 MPa) and special temperature control which avoids boil-off effects and “return gas” (gas from the vehicle’s tank returning to the filling station) during refueling. The process does not require complex data communication between the filling station and the truck during refueling. (Earlier post.)

Overall, the technology thus allows simpler filling-station concepts. The improved energy storage density is due to the higher than ambient pressure level which increases the hydrogen mass in the tank.

ZEV Station, in collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), plans to develop optimum standards and evaluate a scalable platform for HD hydrogen fueling through simulations and correlation with real-world fueling station data.

This is the second CEC award received by ZEV Station following the $1.6-million NOPA announcement in August 2022, for GFO-21-604 – “Clean Transportation Program Rural Electric Vehicle (REV) Charging” to support ZEV Station’s future site with EV fast charging up to 350kW. (Earlier post.) Both projects strive to support California’s goal to achieve NetZero.