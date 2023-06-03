Volkswagen debuts three-row ID. Buzz

Volkswagen of America unveiled the three-row ID. Buzz in Huntington Beach, California. Paying homage to the iconic Volkswagen Microbus, the three-row ID. Buzz has been tailored specifically for North America. It offers a longer wheelbase than the two-row European vehicle that debuted in 2022 (earlier post), plus a bigger battery and more horsepower. The three-row ID. Buzz is planned for sale in the North American market starting in 2024.





Just as with the original Bus, the three-row ID. Buzz has a rear-mounted powerplant as standard. The rear motor produces 282 horsepower, in comparison to the two-row European-spec model, which debuted with 201 hp. The battery is also larger at 91 kWh (gross), compared with the two-row model’s 82 kWh battery.

The efficient skateboard design—with the battery mounted in the floor—not only saves space, but also contributes to better handling by locating a large percentage of the vehicle’s weight low down in the structure. All-wheel drive GTX version is available for the three-row ID. Buzz at launch, with about 330 hp and dual motors. Like all current modular electric drive (MEB) vehicles, the Buzz uses a multi-link rear suspension and struts at the front.





The new APP550 rear-mounted motor is a PMS (permanent magnet synchronous) design with a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 N·m), packaged with the one-speed transmission and a new inverter (power and control electronics). The increase in power, torque and efficiency is achieved by a rotor with stronger permanent magnets that have a high thermal load capacity, a newly developed stator with a larger effective number of turns and maximum wire cross-section, a water cooling jacket for the outside of the stator, and a combined oil and water cooling system that also ensures higher thermal stability.

The new electric motor of the ID. Buzz increases the top speed to an electronically limited 99 mph, up from the two-row’s 90 mph.





Outside, the ID. Buzz retains its traditionally boxy shape with short overhangs, giving it maximum utility on a minimal footprint. It is 192.4 inches in length, nearly 10 inches longer than the two-row Buzz; all that additional length comes from a 127.5-inch wheelbase, versus 117.6 inches for the two-row. It is 77.9 inches wide and 74.6 inches tall, making it roughly as wide as an Atlas, but five inches taller. Given that the original Bus was about as long as a 2019 Beetle and slightly narrower, this is a sizable increase. The coefficient of drag is just 0.29—very good for a vehicle of this shape.

Dual power-sliding rear doors with Easy Open and Close provide access to the third row and are replete with a modern take on the classic sliding windows—also fully powered. The Buzz also features standard power-folding and heated side mirrors, plus a standard power tailgate with Easy Open and Close. This features allows owners to approach the vehicle with keys in a pocket or purse, and kick a foot under the rear bumper to either open or close the tailgate as needed. Proximity unlocking and keyless entry with illuminated door handles on the front makes ingress easy. On the D-pillar, air “vents” recall the original Bus’s rear-engine cooling slots. The aerodynamically optimized 20-inch wheels are a full four inches larger in diameter than a 1950 T2 model’s.

IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology, featuring hands-on Level 2 ready capability, is standard in the ID. Buzz. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to help make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE helps alert you to obstacles in front of you, and keeps an eye around you to help make driving safer. Dynamic Road Sign Display is standard as well, and a head-up display, Park Assist with remote parking, and Area View are available features.