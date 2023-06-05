EcoCeres makes first cellulosic ethanol shipment to Europe

EcoCeres, an Asia-based bio-refinery company, announced its first shipment of 100% agricultural waste-produced cellulosic ethanol to the European markets, a milestone the company achieved after commissioning another facility in China.

EcoCeres can produce a diverse range of renewable biofuels, covering Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Hydro-treated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and Cellulosic Ethanol. This achievement is made possible through its in-house developed technology and own biomass refinery platform positioned to meet the growing market demand and regulatory requirements for renewable transportation fuels.

The shipment consists of 850 tons of cellulosic ethanol made from agricultural waste—primarily corn cobs—which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80% compared to traditional fossil fuels and is in alignment with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive as an advanced biofuel.

EcoCeres has a proprietary technology path to convert agricultural waste, such as corn cob and straw, into valuable waste-based biofuels and biopolymers which drive the energy and material transitions for attaining carbon neutrality.

In the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s Net Zero scenario, production of advance ethanol would need to grow by 1,150% [or 12.5x] from 2021 to 2030.