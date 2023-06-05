Equatic combines CO2 removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation; pre-purchase option with Boeing

Carbon removal company Equatic recently spun out from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering’s Institute for Carbon Management to deploy the first technology that combines CO 2 removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation. Alongside the launch, Equatic entered into a pre-purchase option agreement with Boeing. Under the agreement, Equatic will remove 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and will deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative hydrogen to Boeing.

The world has two unprecedented challenges: how to remove and permanently store gigatons of carbon dioxide and how to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Equatic’s first-of-its-kind technology solves both. It combines basic principles of chemistry with the natural capabilities of the world’s best carbon removal tool, the ocean, to create the most promising solution for scalable decarbonization—cost-effectively and at a globally-relevant scale. —Lorenzo Corsini, Principal Advisor at Equatic

The oceans are the world’s largest reservoir of carbon dioxide; one-quarter of the world’s daily CO 2 emissions are drawn down into the ocean. Equatic’s technology accelerates and amplifies this natural cycle to remove and durably store CO 2 . The entire removal and sequestration process happens within the boundaries of an industrial carbon removal plant, enabling Equatic to precisely measure CO 2 down to the gram.

To mitigate ongoing and accelerating climate change in the timeframe necessary to avoid irreversible consequences, we need truly disruptive carbon management technologies. Equatic’s breakthrough technology absorbs carbon dioxide via the oceans and has the added benefit of generating green hydrogen as a by-product. The good news is that the costs are low enough to allow unprecedented scaling and adoption globally. —Lord John Browne, Founder, and Chairman at BeyondNetZero, and the former CEO of BP who is now the Chairman of Equatic’s Advisory Board

Equatic currently operates two carbon removal pilots in Los Angeles and Singapore. Each of these first-of-a-kind plants removes ~100 kg of CO 2 per day. Equatic has designed and built novel, two-chamber, flow-through electrolytic reactors and is validating and optimizing their performance with the two pilots. The pilots also verify that CO 2 is being effectively removed from the atmosphere.

One hundred percent of the CO 2 removed from these pilots has been pre-sold, including via pre-purchase agreements with global payment solution provider, Stripe. Equatic expects to reach 100,000 metric tons of carbon removal per year by 2026 and millions of metric tons of carbon removal for less than $100 per metric ton by 2028.

Furthermore, Equatic will become a producer of carbon-negative hydrogen—hydrogen created from processes that reduce atmospheric CO 2 . The hydrogen will be sold as a clean energy source to decarbonize industrial processes, produce electricity for the transportation sector, create Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and fuels for trucking, and power the Equatic technology itself.

Equatic emerges from UCLA with more than $30M in initial funding including grants and equity investments from organizations such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation, the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the National Science Foundation, YouWeb Incubator, The Nicholas Endowment, Singapore’s Temasek Foundation, PUB: Singapore’s National Water Agency, and the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, and the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).





Equatic’s Technology. Equatic’s carbon removal plant uses four inputs—seawater, air, rock, and renewable electricity—to remove and store CO 2 while simultaneously generating carbon-negative hydrogen. Equatic passes an electrical current through seawater (electrolysis) and then passes atmospheric air through the processed seawater (direct air capture); these steps trap CO 2 in solid minerals and as dissolved substances that are naturally found in the oceans, ensuring that the trapped CO 2 will remain stable for 100,000+ years. Finally, Equatic uses rock to neutralize the processed seawater and ensure that the ocean’s chemistry is preserved.

This patented process is the key to delivering scalable, high-quality carbon removal, durable and permanent storage, and accessible, carbon-negative hydrogen fuel. It allows for: