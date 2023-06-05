Equatic combines CO2 removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation; pre-purchase option with Boeing
05 June 2023
Carbon removal company Equatic recently spun out from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering’s Institute for Carbon Management to deploy the first technology that combines CO2 removal and carbon-negative hydrogen generation. Alongside the launch, Equatic entered into a pre-purchase option agreement with Boeing. Under the agreement, Equatic will remove 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and will deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative hydrogen to Boeing.
The world has two unprecedented challenges: how to remove and permanently store gigatons of carbon dioxide and how to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Equatic’s first-of-its-kind technology solves both. It combines basic principles of chemistry with the natural capabilities of the world’s best carbon removal tool, the ocean, to create the most promising solution for scalable decarbonization—cost-effectively and at a globally-relevant scale.—Lorenzo Corsini, Principal Advisor at Equatic
The oceans are the world’s largest reservoir of carbon dioxide; one-quarter of the world’s daily CO2 emissions are drawn down into the ocean. Equatic’s technology accelerates and amplifies this natural cycle to remove and durably store CO2. The entire removal and sequestration process happens within the boundaries of an industrial carbon removal plant, enabling Equatic to precisely measure CO2 down to the gram.
To mitigate ongoing and accelerating climate change in the timeframe necessary to avoid irreversible consequences, we need truly disruptive carbon management technologies. Equatic’s breakthrough technology absorbs carbon dioxide via the oceans and has the added benefit of generating green hydrogen as a by-product. The good news is that the costs are low enough to allow unprecedented scaling and adoption globally.—Lord John Browne, Founder, and Chairman at BeyondNetZero, and the former CEO of BP who is now the Chairman of Equatic’s Advisory Board
Equatic currently operates two carbon removal pilots in Los Angeles and Singapore. Each of these first-of-a-kind plants removes ~100 kg of CO2 per day. Equatic has designed and built novel, two-chamber, flow-through electrolytic reactors and is validating and optimizing their performance with the two pilots. The pilots also verify that CO2 is being effectively removed from the atmosphere.
One hundred percent of the CO2 removed from these pilots has been pre-sold, including via pre-purchase agreements with global payment solution provider, Stripe. Equatic expects to reach 100,000 metric tons of carbon removal per year by 2026 and millions of metric tons of carbon removal for less than $100 per metric ton by 2028.
Furthermore, Equatic will become a producer of carbon-negative hydrogen—hydrogen created from processes that reduce atmospheric CO2. The hydrogen will be sold as a clean energy source to decarbonize industrial processes, produce electricity for the transportation sector, create Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and fuels for trucking, and power the Equatic technology itself.
Equatic emerges from UCLA with more than $30M in initial funding including grants and equity investments from organizations such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation, the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the National Science Foundation, YouWeb Incubator, The Nicholas Endowment, Singapore’s Temasek Foundation, PUB: Singapore’s National Water Agency, and the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, and the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).
Equatic’s Technology. Equatic’s carbon removal plant uses four inputs—seawater, air, rock, and renewable electricity—to remove and store CO2 while simultaneously generating carbon-negative hydrogen. Equatic passes an electrical current through seawater (electrolysis) and then passes atmospheric air through the processed seawater (direct air capture); these steps trap CO2 in solid minerals and as dissolved substances that are naturally found in the oceans, ensuring that the trapped CO2 will remain stable for 100,000+ years. Finally, Equatic uses rock to neutralize the processed seawater and ensure that the ocean’s chemistry is preserved.
This patented process is the key to delivering scalable, high-quality carbon removal, durable and permanent storage, and accessible, carbon-negative hydrogen fuel. It allows for:
Gigaton-Scale Carbon Removal and Storage. Carbon removal requires CO2 (1) capture, (2) transport, and (3) permanent storage. Seawater is unique in that it can do all three at once. Equatic amplifies this natural carbon cycle to remove CO2 from the atmosphere by leveraging the size and scale of the oceans and allows the oceans to serve as an enormous storage reservoir of CO2.
Multi-Product Solution. The hydrogen gas that is co-produced can be used to power the process itself, or sold as a carbon-negative fuel source. Combining CO2 removal and hydrogen production within a single industrial footprint and the same process equipment significantly reduces the cost associated with both. It also enables Equatic to create a clean fuel to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, thereby avoiding fossil fuel-related emissions.
Industry-Leading Monitoring, Verification and Reporting. Equatic offers a contained solution that does not rely on the open ocean. As such, Equatic is the only ocean-based carbon removal company that transparently measures removal with extreme certainty. This enables the company to sell highly-sought, high-quality, permanent carbon removal credits.
Comments