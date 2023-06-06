GM to invest $1B+ in Flint sites for next-gen heavy-duty truck engines

General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two of its Flint, Michigan, manufacturing sites—Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center—to prepare those plants for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks. Product details and timing related to GM’s future HD trucks are not being released at this time.

Flint Assembly – GM will invest $788 million to prepare the plant to assemble GM’s next-generation ICE HD trucks. Plant updates will include a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment.

Flint Metal Center – GM will invest $233 million for new stamping dies to support production of GM’s next-generation ICE HD trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.

This latest announcement brings GM’s US manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $30.5 billion since 2013.

This investment bolsters GM’s US manufacturing operations, which include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

In 2022, GM achieved a 38% year-over-year increase in HD pickup sales with nearly 288,000 trucks sold. Additionally, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD was the best-selling retail full-size HD pickup.

GM has announced more than $1.7 billion in investments for Flint-area operations in 2023, including $579 million in Flint Engine Operations for sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engine production and $103.5 million in Davison Road Processing Center for technology upgrades to improve workplace safety and ergonomics.