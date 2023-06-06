Nidec and Renesas collaborate on semiconductor solutions for next-generation e-axles for EVs

Nidec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation agreed to join forces on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates an EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).

The 3-in-1 unit E-Axle integrates a motor, inverter, and gearbox (reduction gear). To realize high-performance and efficiency as well as smaller size, light weight and lower cost, and to accelerate vehicle development, EVs are also integrating power electronics controls such as DC-DC converters and on-board chargers (OBCs). EV manufacturers in advanced markets such as China have developed an X-in-1 platform that integrates multiple functions, accelerating the adoption in many vehicle models.

As X-in-1 integrates multiple functions and increases in complexity, maintaining a high-level of quality in vehicles becomes challenging. Thus, developing preventive safety technologies such as diagnostic functions and failure prediction is crucial for ensuring safety and security in vehicles.

To address this challenge, the two companies agreed to combine Nidec’s motor technology and Renesas’ semiconductor technology to develop jointly a highly reliable and high-performance proof of concept (PoC) for the X-in-1 system. The PoC is designed to support the industry’s highest performance and efficiency as well as smaller size, light weight and lower cost for the X-in-1 system.

The companies plan to launch the first PoC by the end of 2023, which will feature a 6-in-1 system with a DC-DC converter, OBC, and power distribution unit (PDU) as well as a motor, inverter, and gearbox.

As a second phase in 2024, Nidec and Renesas plan to develop a highly integrated X-in-1 PoC that incorporates a battery management system (BMS) along with other components.

The first PoC will include power devices based on SiC (silicon carbide), and the second PoC will replace the DC-DC and OBC power devices with GaN (gallium to reduce size and cost further.

Building on the PoC developed through this collaboration, Nidec plans to productize E-Axle systems rapidly to add to its portfolio and ramp up to mass production.

Renesas plans to develop and deliver turnkey solutions for increasingly complex X-in-1 systems by expanding the jointly developed PoC for E-Axle reference designs.