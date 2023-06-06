SK Signet marks grand opening of new Plano-based EV charger manufacturing facility

SK Signet celebrated the grand opening of its EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano. This facility will expand US-based manufacturing and R&D for electric vehicle charging equipment to support the growth of America’s EV infrastructure. The project was originally announced in November 2022 by SK Signet and the City of Plano.

The ribbon cutting marked the opening of SK Signet’s first manufacturing facility in the United States. At full capacity, the facility will be able to produce more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers per year and is expected to create up to 183 jobs by 2026.

SK Signet’s new V2 charger, which will be made at the Plano facility, provides a maximum power output of 400 kW and can charge an EV up to 80% in 15 minutes—3 minutes faster than existing chargers. For consumers, the V2 is equipped with a battery diagnosis function, jointly developed with SK On, that allows the user to check the condition of their EV battery while charging.

SK Signet will make a range of ultra-fast chargers at the Plano facility—from standalone dispensers to power cabinets that support multiple dispensers—for use by US-based public charging operators, along with commercial companies with EV fleets and traditional gas stations or convenience stores that are expanding their offerings. SK Signet will also manufacture its 350 kW ultra-fast charger, which can fully charge EV batteries from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes.

These chargers, which supply EV users with faster and more versatile charging solutions, support the buildout of a national EV charging network and are aligned with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

In addition to manufacturing EV chargers, SK Signet’s Texas facility will house research and development teams, manufacture power modules for EV chargers and conduct charger testing with automakers. It also will develop EV charging software and firmware to support US customers.

SK Signet is based in South Korea with US headquarters in McLean, Virginia. The company joined the SK family of companies through an acquisition by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group, in April 2021.