Wärtsilä Ammonia Release Mitigation System receives Approval in Principle from DNV

Technology group Wärtsilä’s new patented and proprietary technology Wärtsilä Ammonia Release Mitigation Systems (WARMS) has received Approval in Principle from classification society DNV. The approval in principle covers its use on ships fueled by ammonia with the DNV Class notation gas fueled ammonia or on gas tankers fueled by ammonia with the DNV Class notation GF NH 3 .

This system mitigates the risks associated with future fuels, such as ammonia, which can be hazardous to both health and the environment unless handled and stored with great care. With WARMS, typical emissions comprise nitrogen (N 2 ) and water (H 2 O), with ammonia (NH 3 ) emissions less than 30 ppm. In most cases NH 3 emissions are close to 0 ppm.

We can assume that regulations will become even more stringent as ‘best available technologies’ are developed to enable the global acceptance of future fuels. WARMS is designed to comply with both existing and anticipated legislation, and is an important element within Wärtsilä’s decarbonisation journey. —Ole Fjeld, Product Line Manager, Inert Gas Systems Offshore, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions

WARMS is designed for accurate and continuous monitoring of emissions. It features staged and controlled combustion, minimal energy consumption and waste, and a compact footprint. WARMS offers a green and safe alternative to venting pure ammonia, diluting it with air, or bubbling it in hazardous dirty water tanks.