AESC breaks ground on 30 GWh EV battery factory in South Carolina

AESC held a groundbreaking ceremony on its new battery plant in Florence County, South Carolina. (Earlier post.) With construction of the 1.5 million square foot plant underway, commercial operations are expected to commence in 2026, creating 1,170 new jobs for the local community.

The new 30 GWh battery plant builds on AESC’s existing battery manufacturing network that includes a plant in operation in Tennessee and another plant under construction in Kentucky.

Collectively, AESC’s US plants upon completion will provide up to 70 GWh capacity annually, powering the shift to electric vehicles with US-made batteries and components.

The AESC Florence site supports the Company’s multi-year partnership with BMW Group, announced in October 2022. Under the agreement, AESC will supply battery cells for next-generation electric vehicle models produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant. The advanced battery format will result in 20% higher energy density than the current generation, with reduced charging time and increased range and efficiency of 30%.

Aligning with the company’s global commitment to sustainability, the new manufacturing plant will be 100% powered by clean energy. Leveraging the net-zero solutions of its partners, AESC will implement renewable energy generation, carbon management and reduction software, and a battery recycling system to accelerate carbon neutrality throughout the entire battery value chain.

AESC is also committed to pursuing responsible sources for its critical battery materials, providing full transparency into extraction methods. The company increasingly relies on recycled materials, leading to an overall reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from cell production at the new plant.