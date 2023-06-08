Volvo Cars introduces EX30 small electric SUV

Volvo Cars revealed its first premium small SUV, the all-electric EX30, in an event in Milan, Italy. The EX30 expands Volvo’s all-electric offering to four models.





The Volvo EX30 is available for order across Europe and other selected markets. In the United States, customers can place pre-orders, while orderbooks will open in other markets at a later stage that will be communicated in due course.

Starting price for the EX30 is around €36,000—meaning customers get a premium all-electric SUV for a similar price as an internal combustion engine-powered equivalent . The EX30 will also be available with the Care by Volvo subscription package, with its set pricing and transparent ordering process.

The EX30 offers three powertrain options and two different battery types:

A standard range single-motor option with an LFP battery. The LFP standard-range battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry, is more cost-effective and less resource-intensive to produce.

The Single Motor Extended Range variant with an NMC extended-range battery. The NMC battery features lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt, and produces its energy more efficiently than the LFP variant. This single-motor, extended range option gives you a range of up to 480km between charges.

The Twin Motor Performance variant pairs the NMC battery with an additional second e-motor. This all-wheel drive variant of the EX30 provides 315kW (428hp) and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The extended-range Twin Motor variant has a charging capacity of up to 153kW, while the standard-range car has a capacity of 134kW.

The EX30 is designed to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date and represents an important step forward in sustainability ambitions. By tackling emissions across the entire production and lifecycle, as well as a considerate use of materials inside and out, Volvo managed to reduce its total carbon footprint over 200,000 km of driving to below 30 tonnes.

Starting next year, the EX30 will also become available as a Cross Country variant. Order books for this special version of the small electric SUV will open in 2024, with production expected to start later that year.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country will come with a range of bespoke features, such as more ground clearance, 19-inch black wheels and the option of 18-inch wheels with bespoke tires.