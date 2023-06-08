Audi’s pilot project for glass recycling becomes part of standard production

In 2022, Audi described a pilot program with partner companies Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit to turn damaged auto glass into recyclable material for model production. (Earlier post.)

Audi is now shifting the “GlassLoop” pilot project into standard production; for the windshields in the Audi Q4 e-tron, the company will use glass made of up to 30% recycled material from car windows damaged beyond repair. Audi, in cooperation with its partner companies, is the first premium auto manufacturer to set up a glass cycle of this kind.

Until now, car windows damaged beyond repair—mainly windshields and panoramic roofs—have been used for less demanding purposes, such as bottles or insulation, in what is known as downcycling. The pilot project was the first to demonstrate that glass could be reused at comparable quality.

The partner companies spent about a year jointly testing ways to make new windshields for the Audi Q4 e-tron out of defective car glass. Now the process is ready for standard production: first, the car windows are broken up into small pieces using an innovative recycling process. Then all non-glass elements, such as glue residue, are eliminated.

The partners melt down the glass granulate obtained in this way and feed it into the production process for automotive plate glass. The secondary content of the glass produced in this way is up to 30%.





Delivery of the glass recyclate at Saint Gobain Glass during pilot testing.

The aim is to provide enough cullet to ensure a share of recycled material over the entire production life of the Audi Q4 e-tron—based on the currently planned production figures. From September 2023, the windshields produced in this way are to be used in the production of the Audi Q4 e-tron.

Audi wants to increase the use of secondary material where it makes ecological and economic sense. This saves valuable primary materials and can reduce the environmental impact of products.