GM investing $500M+ in Arlington Assembly for future ICE SUVs

General Motors plans to invest more than $500 million in Arlington Assembly to prepare the plant for production of future internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size SUVs, subject to successful discussions with local government officials.

Through this more than half-a-billion-dollar investment, Arlington Assembly will receive new tooling and equipment in its stamping, body shop and general assembly areas.

GM said that this investment will enable the company to strengthen its industry-leading full-size SUV business. Product details and timing related to GM’s future full-size SUVs are not being released at this time.

The announcement brings GM’s US manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $31 billion since 2013. GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Arlington Assembly since 2013.

This investment bolsters GM’s US manufacturing operations, which includes more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers with a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

Arlington Assembly builds GM’s entire portfolio of full-size SUVs: Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V, helping the company lead the industry in this segment for the 48th straight year in 2022.

In addition to the overall segment leadership, the Cadillac Escalade led the full-size luxury SUV segment for the ninth straight year in the US. The Chevrolet Tahoe was the best-selling full-size SUV in 2022 and added to GM’s trophy case by ranking first in the Large SUV category in the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study. The GMC Yukon, the brand’s flagship nameplate, continues to see growth in the mainstream full-size SUV segment, significantly outperforming the segment average. The Yukon Denali Ultimate trim also tied for first in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Ranking of the top large SUVs.