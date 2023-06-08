MAN introduces 35/44DF CD GenSet; slashes methane slip, ready for methanol and other future-fuels

MAN Energy Solutions has introduced its latest engine, an auxiliary MAN 35/44DF CD type. Developed in cooperation with STX Engine and solely for production by MAN licensees, the new engine is particularly aimed at container and LNG carrier applications.





The GenSet was developed with the clear aim of cutting down CAPEX and OPEX costs, and for being future-proof over the coming decades. It is based on the mature MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines—well-proven in a multitude of applications over many years with millions of running hours—that form the basis for its operational safety and low maintenance requirements.

The 35/44DF CD comes with a number of features for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane slip, which it reduces by up to 85% compared with market standards. MAN Energy Solutions states that it expects the first delivery by mid-2024, with the first unit in commercial operation from 2025.

A major advantage of the 35/44DF CD, besides its powerful output, is its focus on cutting methane slip and positioning itself as future-fuel ready. This includes being ready for dual-fuel methanol operation by 2026. —Alexander Knafl, Head of R&D Engineering, Four-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions

The MAN 35/44DF CD is characterized by: