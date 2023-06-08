Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
MAN introduces 35/44DF CD GenSet; slashes methane slip, ready for methanol and other future-fuels

08 June 2023

MAN Energy Solutions has introduced its latest engine, an auxiliary MAN 35/44DF CD type. Developed in cooperation with STX Engine and solely for production by MAN licensees, the new engine is particularly aimed at container and LNG carrier applications.

6l35_44df_cd_technical_left

The GenSet was developed with the clear aim of cutting down CAPEX and OPEX costs, and for being future-proof over the coming decades. It is based on the mature MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines—well-proven in a multitude of applications over many years with millions of running hours—that form the basis for its operational safety and low maintenance requirements.

The 35/44DF CD comes with a number of features for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane slip, which it reduces by up to 85% compared with market standards. MAN Energy Solutions states that it expects the first delivery by mid-2024, with the first unit in commercial operation from 2025.

A major advantage of the 35/44DF CD, besides its powerful output, is its focus on cutting methane slip and positioning itself as future-fuel ready. This includes being ready for dual-fuel methanol operation by 2026.

—Alexander Knafl, Head of R&D Engineering, Four-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions

The MAN 35/44DF CD is characterized by:

  • CAPEX/OPEX-optimized design;

  • Easy integration by shipyards, low engine-room investment;

  • Full digitalization and connectivity with state-of-the-art cybersecurity;

  • Methane-slip reduction technology as standard, delivering up to 85% lower methane slip compared to market standards;

  • Compact footprint with multiple layout options for engine-room flexibility;

  • Highest power output in segment with 560 kW/cylinder, leading to fewer cylinders or even engines for same power output per vessel; and

  • Fuel flexibility, including biofuels, gas and also future-fuel methanol-ready.

