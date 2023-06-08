TotalEnergies doubling sustainable aviation fuel production at Grandpuits

Ahead of the Paris Air Show held in Le Bourget, TotalEnergies is doubling production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Grandpuits, bringing the site’s annual production capacity to 285,000 tons—almost double the capacity announced in 2020.

TotalEnergies’s SAF is produced from waste and residues from the circular economy (animal fats, used cooking oils, etc.) and also e-fuel synthetic fuels for aviation.

TotalEnergies also announced the development of low carbon energies at the Grandpuits zero-crude platform, with the construction of a biomethane production unit with annual capacity of 80 gigawatthours (GWh), equivalent to the annual demand of 16,000 people. It will be supplied with organic waste from the biorefinery, and will prevent the emission of almost 20,000 tons of CO 2 every year.